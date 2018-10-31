What weather will look like on Thursday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny, hot dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 32 to 33 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon over Mambilla Plateau, Jos, Ilorin, Abuja, Nasarawa, Bida and Minna axis with partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the remaining parts.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience predominantly hot and dry weather with prospects of sandstorm over Gombe, southern Borno, Bauchi and Yobe which it said, might affect visibilities.

It also predicted that northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 37 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with chances of morning thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt axis.

“Later in the day, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny and Hazy conditions are most likely over the Northern region. Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and chances of thunderstorms over the southern part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

