2019: PDP promises issue-based presidential campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its campaign for the 2019 Presidential election will be focused on issues and solutions that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the pledge while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled November 18 for the commencement of campaign for 2019 presidential election.

“The PDP and our presidential candidate will focus on ensuring security. We will focus on how to increase the purchasing power of Nigerians, as well as revamp our economy through strategic intervention in critical sectors, especially power, food security, road and railway infrastructure.

“We will also focus on education, energy, health, water provision, and labour issues, among others.

“The PDP will proffer direction to reduce cost of governance and release funds for development purposes; cut harsh tariff and tax regimes and eradicate corruption,” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

He said the party’s campaign would be strategically centralised and streamlined to ensure effectiveness and responsibility “in our messages content, dissemination and general engagement with Nigerians at all levels”.

He said the PDP was aware that since the emergence of Mr Abubakar as its presidential candidate, the party had continued to receive solidarity from across board.

This, according to him, include hosts of professional bodies, labour unions, major socio-cultural groups, religious bodies, traditional institutions, student groups and international organisations.

(NAN)