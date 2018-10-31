Court dissolves 20-year-old marriage over threat to wife’s life

Related News

Judge Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court, Nyanya, on Wednesday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage over the man’s irresponsibility and threat to his wife’s life.

Ihuoma Ogbonnaya, a civil servant, had on December 11, 2017, sought divorce, saying that her husband, Leo, beat her five times and threatened to kill her.

Mr Kekemeke ruled that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, according to Section 15 (1) of the Matrimonial Causes Act.

The judge held that Ihuoma was the sole breadwinner of the family and provided for the upkeep of their only child.

He said that Ihuoma’s evidence showed that Leo provided only a bag of rice in the 20 years of marriage.

He held that the petitioner proved her case beyond reasonable doubts, and that the respondent did not object to it.

The judge said that the court believed ”Ihuoma’s evidence that Leo wanted to suffocate her”.

“It is my view that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and the respondent has behaved in a way that the petitioner cannot live with him.

”The only child of the marriage will be 18 years old in November; that means an adult.

“The petitioner has been the breadwinner of the marriage and financing the education of the only child who is now an undergraduate.

“The marriage contracted between Leo and Ihuoma Ogbonnaya at Cathedral of All Saints, Wuse, Abuja, on December 12, 1998, is hereby dissolved, and custody of the only child granted to both parents,” the judge held .(NAN)