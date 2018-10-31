FG refutes alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Angola

Related News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described as false the alleged video clip circulating on the social media purporting to show how Nigerians are being maltreated in Angola.

The ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the attention of the ministry was drawn to the alleged video clip and urged the public to ignore it.

He said the purported clip circulating on the social media on maltreatment of Nigerians living in Angola was not true.

Mr Edokpa maintained that the allegation was false and should be disregarded.

”The Ministry is in contact with the Nigerian Embassy in Luanda, Angola, and wishes to categorically attest that the incidence under reference in the video did not occur in Angola.

”However, in line with the mandate of the Ministry to protect Nigerians in any part of the world, the Ministry is conducting a comprehensive investigation on the matter,” he said.

(NAN)