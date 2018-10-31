Doctors separate conjoined twins in Abuja hospital

A team of Nigerian doctors has successfully separated a set of conjoined twins at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.

The doctors, led by Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives, confirmed the success of the operation that took them several hours on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account @nuhukwaj.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude, as we say a massive thank you to Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, for his kind hearted and extremely generous gesture to the successfully separated twins and their family…God bless you, Sir,” Mr Kwajafa posted.

The spokesman to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hassan Turaki, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that Mr Dogara was moved by the plight of the parents to settle the medical bill.

(NAN)

