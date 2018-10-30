We proposed N22,000, not N30,000 as Minimum Wage – NACCIMA

Workers protesting over alleged recalcitrance of government and employers to pay adequate minimum wage, at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday (30/10/18).

The Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has denied claims by the Organised Labour that the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage agreed on N30,000 for the country.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, Director Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the representative of NACCIMA in the tripartite committee, M. F Dankaka in a letter to Ama Pepple, Chairman of the committee, had said NACCIMA did not agree to such figure.

“At no time did NACCIMA agree to such a figure.

“Rather the last figure offered by us as part of the Organised Private Sector was the sum of N22, 000 and negotiation was still ongoing for the meeting to arrive at a consensus and not by moving a motion,” the statement quoted her as saying.

