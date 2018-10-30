PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist nominated for global award

Related News

Kemi Busari, an investigative journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, has been nominated for the 2018 Newcomer of the Year Award category of the global Free Press Award.

Other nominees with Mr. Busari are Chinwe Agbeze, also from Nigeria, and a Cameroonian journalist, Amos Nkunchoh.

According to the organisers, the winner of the award will officially be honoured at Free Press Live 2018 in Netherlands on November 2.

Free Press Unlimited every year organises Free Press Live focusing on the impunity of crimes against journalists.

During this international event in the Peace Palace in the Hague, policymakers and media professionals are invited to draw attention to the risks journalists take when doing their job.

The Free Press awards has three categories which are: Newcomer of the Year, Most Resilient Journalist and Best Report made with the support of the Dutch Postcode Lottery Fund.

The category for which Mr. Busari was nominated recognises a new talented journalist who has demonstrated strong performance when it comes to reporting the news.

Winner of this award will receive a media scholarship as well as all expenses paid to the event in The Hague, Netherlands.

Mr Busari is a Political Science graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University.