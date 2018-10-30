What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central cities in the morning.

It added that there were chances of scattered thundery activities over this region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperature of 29 to 36 degrees Celsius and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy morning and

partly cloudy to sunny conditions during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning and scattered thunderstorms over the South-East in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“South-West region will experience cloudy morning and thunderstorms are expected over this region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“South-South region will experience thunderstorms throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the northern cities with chances of scattered thundery activities over the central region and scattered thunderstorms over the southern cities in the next 72 hours,” the agency predicted.

(NAN)