Buhari lays foundation of Army University in Borno

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday laid the foundation of the Nigerian Army University project in Biu, Borno.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the president said the government adopted effective mechanisms to harness educational resources to address security, political, social and economic challenges facing the country.

He said the establishment of the university would be of immense benefit not only to the military but also to the country.

“I particularly consider this event very epochal and a turning point in the annals of the Nigerian Army with regards to education, intellectual development and troop preparedness in the 21st century.

“I commend the Nigerian Army for the commencement of the university which will serve as the brain box for enhancing its responses to meet the challenges of the 21 century.

“As a government; we believed in harnessing the full potential of education especially at the higher level, to overcome multiple challenges from corruption and challenges of insecurity,” he said.

Mr Buhari said his administration had accorded priority to reinvigorating the education sector and approved the establishment of additional universities and institutions of higher learning in the past three years in the country.

“Since we came on board we have increased access by establishing new universities at the federal, state and private level.

This year alone, we have established Nigerian Maritime University, Delta; Nigeria Air Force Institute, Kaduna and the Nigeria Army University, Biu.

“We have also approved the establishment of eight state and 15 private universities since we assumed office,” he said, adding that the government had also approved various degree awarding institutions in the country.

David Malgwi, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, described the project as part of the successes recorded in the war against insurgency in the country.

Mr Malgwi noted that the project clearly indicated government commitment to the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) in the region that was bedeviled by insurgency.

“The University represents the future of Nigeria’s self-reliance in the area of science, technology, research and capacity building training in all fields of human endeavor through the application of modern teaching approaches to equip students with tools to live and work in the 21 century,” he said.

He disclosed that the university was billed to commence academic activities in 2018/2019 academic session in five faculties and 39 programmes, adding that admission began in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the acting vice chancellor, the institute was designed to operate with 14 faculties, 113 departments and 493 programmes.