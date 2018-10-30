Tom Ikimi, SDP mourn Anenih

Related News

Former Minister of External Affairs and member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP),Tom Ikimi,has described the nickname of “Mr. fix it” given to the late Anthony Anenih as befitting.

Mr Anenih died at 85 in a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

In a special tribute on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Ikimi said Mr Anenih’s departure “has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.”

He said the deceased was “a meritorious policeman, successful businessman, farmer, a political icon and leader,” who “developed and established a towering image not only in his home land – Esan, in Edo State, but right across Nigeria where he consistently presided over intricate and delicate matters with firmness, utmost dexterity and finesse.”

He lamented that Mr Anenih died when his “wise counsel was most direly needed at this critical period of our nation’s history.

“It will indeed be a long time to come before many of us will come to terms with the reality of the passing of Onwalen Chief Anthony Akahon Anenih CFR, the Iyasere of Esan land, one time Federal Minister of Works and, until recently, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Of The People’s Democratic Party – PDP.

“Nature has once again struck to claim from this terrestrial planet, a political giant who in the last three decades or so traversed our country Nigeria menacingly and emphatically recording historic political victories and conquests which earned him the befitting title of “Mr Fix it”. When he said there was no vacancy in Aso Rock indeed there wasn’t any vacancy!

“His departure, to join his ancestors at this time, as has been the case of a number of other notables before him from our dear Esan Land, has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.

“We the Esan People have lost a great voice in Nigeria. The Edo and the South South people of Nigeria have lost a foremost patriot. I will personally miss his regular visits to me particularly on my birthdays.

“Chief Anthony Anenih lived a remarkably fulfilled life; he played his part well and has now taken a glorious exit. I wish him a safe onward journey as he goes to meet his maker and pray that God will receive him into his bosom.

Mr Ikimi prayed for his family to have the “grace to bear the irreparable loss and the strength to continue his good works.”

Also in a tribute, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) described Mr Anenih as an illustrious son whose contributions to the country are immeasurable.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed, on Monday said for his good deeds and contributions towards peace and stability of Nigeria, “his name will continue to appear in gold when ever the history of this country is being rewritten.”

The party said Mr Anenih was one of those who fought and earned the current democracy in Nigeria and would be remembered for living a life of tremendous service to the nation while serving as a senior police officer, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in the Third Republic and Minister of Works.

“We wish to commiserate with Nigerians, the government and people of Edo State as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the demise of their illustrious son and the former Chairman, Board of Trustees whose immeasurable contributions to the unity, peace and stability of the country is not hidden.

“During his life time as key political figure in the country, the deceased was known across Nigeria’s political spectrum, for his stance on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the country.”

The SDP prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss.