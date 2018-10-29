Cloudy, sunny weather, thunderstorms to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday, predicted cloudy conditions over the central cities with chances of morning thunderstorm over Jalingo and the Mambila plateau.

It added that there were chances of scattered thunderstorms over the region with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 16 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions during morning hours with sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected prevail during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that the northern cities would had day and night temperature in the ranges of 37 to 39 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning is likely over the south-west inland and its coastal cities while the south-east inland is likely to experience localised thunderstorms.

“Later in the day there are chances of thunderstorms over most places in the region with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the northern cities with chances of localised thunderstorms some parts of the central down to the southern and coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)