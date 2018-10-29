Ochanya Rape: NHRC receives preliminary report, condemns act

Related News

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ochiga, by her guardian, Andrew Ogbuja of Benue State Polytechnic and his son, Victor.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, of the commission, Lambert Opara, and made available to reporters on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident led to the death of the victim.

Miss Ochanya’s death attracted nationwide protests from various advocacy groups calling for justice to be meted on the two perpetrators.

Mr Opara said the commission had requested the Inspector General of Police, and the Benue Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book.

He said the commission had received a preliminary report on the matter, adding that the act was inhuman and therefore condemnable.

“The commission has received the preliminary report on the matter conducted by the Benue office of the commission.

“The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu who was visibly angry, expressed shock that the little Ochanya, a minor, could pass through the sad experience in the hands of the supposed guardian.

“The executive secretary promised that the commission will work with relevant authorities including the Benue State Ministry of Justice and the police to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted in accordance with the law,’’ he said.

Mr Opara said the commission had directed the Benue office of the commission to hold a watching brief on the matter throughout the prosecution of the matter in court.

He urged the police to intensify efforts to apprehend one of the suspects, Victor Ogbuja who was still at large.

He further said the commission would monitor all the processes and mount advocacy around protection of young persons and women from rape and other related sexual assaults.

He said the body would also create awareness of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

Mr Opara also said the commission was working assiduously to promote legislation that protects the rights of the girl-child.

(NAN)