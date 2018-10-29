Saraki, Atiku, others mourn Anenih

Related News

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the Anenih family and the government and people of Edo State, over the death of the former chairman, Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih.

Mr Anenih died Sunday afternoon at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja. He was 85 years old.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr Saraki described Anenih as a consummate politician, master strategist and committed statesman, who contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria’s democracy.

He referred to Mr Anenih as a patriot, bridge builder and astute politician who played several defining roles in building Nigeria’s democracy and will be remembered for his wisdom and his insight into national issues.

“Throughout our democratic struggles, as the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the military years; the Minister of Works and Housing in the Obasanjo years; then later as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP)’s Board of Trustees, Chief Anenih was known as a master strategist who believed in the unity of Nigeria and in the need for strong and visionary leadership across the nation.

“My deepest condolences and prayers are with his immediate and extended family; the PDP — where he was a founding father; and the government and people of Edo State.

“I would be remiss if I did not state that at this time, when our nation is going into one of the most significant elections of our time, Chief Anenih’s guidance, counsel and cerebral understanding of our nation will be dearly missed. I pray that the Almighty grants him a place in paradise,” he said.

Chief Tony Anenih, was a consummate elder statesman who played several defining roles throughout Nigeria’s democracy. He will be remembered for his great patriotism and his insight into national issues. He will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, Chief. pic.twitter.com/ceqSJzeRBU — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 28, 2018

In a similar message, former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, expressed sadness over Mr Anenih’s demise.

“The passing away of Chief Tony Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of @OfficialPDPNig is a sad news to me and everyone who had a close & personal relationship with him. I pray for strength and comfort for his family. May God grant his soul a peaceful repose,” he wrote on his official Twitter page.

The deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu, also expressed sadness, describing Mr Anenih as a pan Nigerian and patriot who served the nation to the best of his ability.

He said the deceased contributed so much to deepening Nigeria’s democracy and setting the nation on the path of progress at the end of many decades of military rule.

“He was a humble leader, fine public administrator, political kingmaker, a colossus, master strategist, and a political oracle, who was very vast in political engineering.

“Iyasele was a courageous man, and a man of few words, who meant whatever he said and said only what he meant. He will be sorely missed.”

The senator prayed that God grants the deceased eternal repose. He also prayed that his family, the government and people of Edo State, and indeed the nation have the strength to bear the loss.

The Delta State governor also took to his official twitter page to mourn the late politician.

He said Mr Anenih’s good works as a dedicated family man, selfless politician and great philanthropist as well as his ability to consistently, at every turn, resolve knotty political puzzles earned him the sobriquet – “Mr Fix It” which would continue to live after him.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of elder statesman and former Chairman Board of Trustees of the @OfficialPDPNig, Chief Tony Anenih (CFR).

“On behalf of my family, the @dsgovernment and people of Delta State, I convey our deepest sympathy to the Anenih family, the people of Uromi and Esan Land, Edo State, and the rest of the country.

“May his soul find eternal repose in the bosom of the Almighty God.”

Below are reactions from other Nigerians:

Truly sad news to hear. This man was one of the most efficient party leaders ever in Nigeria’s history, of whom only few surpass in discipline, in organisation and in robust networking. His family members deserve our condolences and prayers. https://t.co/E9httd0brV — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 28, 2018

Chief Tony Anenih was a great patriot, a nationalist and a warm and kindhearted elderstatesman. He was an insightful, courageous and dogged fighter for justice and liberty. He was an inspiration and a source of strength and hope to us all. Rest in peace great son of Nigeria. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 28, 2018

My condolences to my buddy, Ose, @Papadonkee and mum, Iyom, (my ally as we call each other), whom I've since spoken to, over the death of his dad/her hubby, Chief Anenih. May his soul rest in peace. — The Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) October 28, 2018

A man with few words but full with action. One of the politician i admire . Rest In Peace Chief Dr Tony Anenih. The great Iroko did not fall. He left a great reputation #TonyAnenih #Atiku #PDP #nigeria pic.twitter.com/yTnkWptw82 — murban (@MurbanMedia) October 28, 2018

Era o yowa. He has gone home. We are all on a journey through this earth. Sooner or later our time is up!

Today Chief Tony Anenih has gone home. Rest on. May God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Adieu!

One day it would be our turn. What would we be remembered for? pic.twitter.com/zxlLRpAbG8 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 28, 2018

RIP Chief Tony Anenih!

Life is short…

The political chronicles of Nigeria is incomplete without your name.

Fmr SDP Chairman, Minister for Works and BoT Chairman, PDP.

Sleep on Iroko!! #ExitAt85 #anenih pic.twitter.com/qq8TNBooSy — @pianointinggcfr (@pianointing) October 28, 2018

If you saw Chief Tony Anenih operate in his prime, you'll know more than ever that life is a stage. Your curtains open, you perform until it closes. What you do when your curtains open will determine how you'll be remembered. Adieu Iyasele. Adieu Leader of Leaders. — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 28, 2018