Dogara, Tinubu mourn Tony Anenih as family releases statement

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has mourned a former minister, Tony Anenih, who died on Sunday.

Mr Anenih died Sunday afternoon at Cedarcrest Hospital Abuja. He was 85 years old.

In a statement Sunday evening, Mr Dogara eulogised Mr Anenih as a nationalist and political strategist.

Mr Anenih’s family later released a statement praising the retired police officer and politician, saying he served “God and humanity with commitment.”

The statement, which was signed by Tony Anenih Jr, said the late octogenarian “enjoyed God’s uncommon grace while alive.”

Mr Dogara’s statement signed by his media adviser, Turaki Hassan, described Mr Anenih as “great mobiliser and a reputable nationalist who, all through his life, believed in, worked and prompted peace and unity in Nigeria.”

“We have lost a father, counsellor, leader par excellence and a patriot who gave his all for the unity of this country.

“He was a distinguished and exemplary officer while he served in the Nigerian Police until his retirement as Deputy Commissioner of Police.”

The speaker said Mr Anenih “played politics without bitterness right from the days of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN in the second republic to the then Social Democratic Party, SDP and later the People’s Democratic Party, PDP where he served as the Board of Trustees chairman, leaving indelible marks in the management of the party”.

Also, an All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, described Mr Anenih as a leader who was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of the country.

He said in a statement by his Media Office that: “Chief Anenih was a foremost politician and elder-stateman. He was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of this country. He worked for the upliftment of his Uromi hometown and Edo State, as he worked for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“A politician of immense repute. He gave so much to party politics and democracy in the country.

As one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he played a key role in the country’s resurgent democracy. It was no surprise that he later emerged the Chairman, Board of Trustees of PDP.

“Our path crossed in the Social Democratic Party where he was our national chairman. I recall that he was an energetic politician who played politics with all that he was imbued with.

“I commiserate with his family. I pray that they find the strength and courage to live without their patriarch. I also commiserate with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the government and people of Edo State”.

The statement from the Anenih family reads:

OUR PATRIARCH, CHIEF ANTHONY AKHAKON ANENIH, PASSES ON

With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the family of Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, the Iyasele of Esanland, announces his passing on to glory today, Sunday, October 28, 2018 after a brief illness.

Aged 85, Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, is survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A beloved patriarch, he enjoyed God’s uncommon grace while alive.

He served God and humanity with commitment. He also served his fatherland to the best of his ability.

We will all sorely miss him. But his legacies live on.

Burial arrangements by the family will be announced subsequently.

Signed:

Mr. Anthony Anenih, Junior

For the family