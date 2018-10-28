Buhari mourns Tony Anenih

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman, Anthony Anenih.

Mr Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the passing of their illustrious son and former chairman, Board of Trustees.

Mr Anenih died Sunday afternoon at Cedarcrest Hospital Abuja.

He was 85 years old.

The president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Sunday evening said as a frontline figure in the annals of Nigeria’s political history, “the president attests that Chief Anenih lived a life of service, as State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.”

President Buhari also affirmed that across the political spectrum of Nigeria, Mr Anenih was known for his strong views on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the nation.

“The president prays almighty God to grant Chief Anenih’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the octogenarian,” the statement said.