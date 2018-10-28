Man arrested for allegedly raping teenage housemaid

Related News

A 42 years old man has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping his 16-year-old housemaid.

The incident happened at the family’s house at the Government Reservation Area (GRA),Ibara, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the suspect, Abiodun Amosun, a website designer, committed the crime on October 25 while his wife was away in Lagos.

His arrest followed the complaint lodged at Ibara Police Division by the Benue State born victim (name withheld) who was accompanied to the station by a member of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

The victim told the police that the suspect forcefully dragged her into his bedroom and raped her. She said when she started making noise after the man had his way; the suspect beat her up and sent her out of the house.

Mr Oyeyemi said a member of the CDHR saw her and took her to the police station to report after which the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegation, but when confronted with the blood stained bedsheet in his bedroom, he admitted to the commission of the offence,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

“The victim who claimed to be a virgin before the incident has been taken to General Hospital for medical attention and the medical report has confirmed that victim was actually sexually abused,” the police said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.