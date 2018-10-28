WASSCE: Registration for private candidates continues – WAEC

Related News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says registration for its first series of the West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates is still in progress.

The examination body said this in a press statement by its spokesperson, Demianus Ojijeogu, Sunday morning.

It stated the examination will be conducted between January and February 2019.

According to the statement, the registration started October 8 and will end December 28.

It said the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centre.

“After obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org,” it said.

The council also said there is provision for “walk –in” candidates and candidates with special needs.

“Walk –in candidates, who wish to write the examination after the close of entries may be accommodated provided they register less than 24 hours to the scheduled time of the paper they intend to write . The walk-in candidates fee is 25000 only,” the statement said.

The statement said the special needs candidates will also register online but “they must state clearly their disabilities: blind, low vision, spastic, speech etc.

“Candidates must conclude registration within two weeks of first access to the website during registration period,” the statement said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

The council had earlier announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.

The council conducted the first series for private candidates in January 2018 while the second series was held August /September 2018.

WAEC conducts the West African senior school certificate examination and JAMB entry examination in West African countries.