Google Doodle celebrates Stella Adadevoh’s 62nd posthumous birthday

Google on Saturday celebrated Stella Adadevoh, the physician whose expertise and heroic efforts helped curb the spread of Ebola in Nigeria in 2014.

“Born in Lagos, Nigeria on this day in 1956, Dr Adadevoh descended from a long line of respected scientists and statesmen.

“Dr Adadevoh completed her residency at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and West African College of Physicians and Surgeons before doing a Fellowship in London.

“Following her fellowship in Endocrinology at Hammersmith Hospital, she returned to Lagos, where she spent 21 years at the First Consultants Medical Centre and served as the Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist,’’ Google wrote on its search engine.

Google said that in July 2014, a Liberian-American attorney arrived in Lagos on a flight from Monrovia heading to a conference on Economic Development and collapsed at the airport.

It said that the patient was taken to First Consultant Medical Centre, where one of Mrs Adadevoh’s colleagues first diagnosed him as suffering from malaria.

“Although no Nigerian doctor had seen a case of Ebola before, Dr Adadevoh suspected the patient might have been exposed to the highly contagious virus and subsequently ordered blood tests to confirm, while also alerting Nigerian health officials.

“While awaiting test results, Dr Adadevoh was pressured by Liberian Government officials to let the patient go so he could attend the conference as planned.

“In spite of threats of lawsuits, Dr Adadevoh stood firm, stating that she will not release the patient ‘for the greater public good’.

“The test results came back positive for the Ebola virus and while the patient could not be treated in time, Dr Adadevoh’s medical insight and the courage of her convictions ensured that other exposed patients could be treated rapidly and that the outbreak was contained,’’ it noted.

Google said that unfortunately, in treating the initial patients, Mrs Adedevoh contracted the virus and passed away along with three of her colleagues at the medical centre.

“Her legacy lives on through DRASA (Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh) Health Trust, a non-profit organisation.

“DRASA is devoted to public health that works with communities and health workers to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and ensure that Nigeria is well prepared for future outbreaks,’’ it noted.

