Ras Kimono’s wife, Efemena Okedi, buried in Lagos

Efemena Okedi, wife of late Reggae star, Ras Kimono, was buried at the Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos on Friday.

A statement by the Copyright Society of Nigeria said she was buried at exactly 10.45 a.m. in a solemn mood amid tears from friends and family.

She passed away on June 10 at a Lagos hospital, three months after Ras Kimono’s death.

The officiating minister at the internment, Emmanuel Ajomafuwe, reportedly described the deceased as an epitome of love and asked people to give praise to God for a life well spent.

He encouraged the family and everyone present to emulate the life of the deceased.

“Death is inevitable. It is the most grievous enemy of humans that can’t be killed. Our sister and mother has gone to rest with Christ Jesus,” he said.

“God wants us to live a life worthy of emulation like Okedi did.”

COSON Chairman, Tony Okoroji, described Efe as a beautiful and brilliant woman who contributed positively to the development of humanity and asked for nothing in return.

Mr Okoroji said Okedi, as well as her late husband, meant so much to the society, before they passed on.

“We have come to pay our last respect because she made a great impact while she was alive.

“I thank all my colleagues and friends at COSON who have shown up and those who have been posting tributes to Efe from their various locations.

“I appreciate their love for our late colleague and his late wife. I saw a very unique and rare type of love between late Efe and her husband, Kimono.”

Mr Okoroji said that he believed Efe was happy “being with the love of her life in heaven”, adding that they had a special kind of love.

Members of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria were present to pay their respects to Okedi.

Ras Kimono died after a brief illness and was laid to rest on August 28 in Asaba, Delta state.

The late Efemena was Ras Kimono’s third and closest wife. She bore a son for popular Nigerian comedian, Alibaba.