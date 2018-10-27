Moghalu to lay out his restructuring plan in UNN speech

Related News

Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, will deliver the keynote speech on the controversial subject of constitutional restructuring at the 6th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Political Science Association scheduled to hold at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka on October 29.

Titled “How to Restructure Nigeria: A Vision of the Shape of Things to Come”, Mr Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, says he will go beyond political promises to sketch a clear vision of why, how, what and when of his constitutional restructuring agenda for Nigeria.

Restructuring has become a popular buzzword for the 2019 elections, but few politicians have spelt out in clear terms what they understand or mean by the term “restructuring”.

Mr. Moghalu provided his perspective in his most recent book “Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG): My Vision for Our Country”.

BIG, which has a Foreword written by Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and former Governor of the CBN, was launched in Lagos in February 2018, just days before Mr Moghalu publicly announced his quest for the Nigerian presidency at a press conference in Abuja.

The book is Mr Moghalu’s manifesto, and he sets out his vision for leadership and governance, nation-building, economic transformation and foreign policy for Nigeria.

In one of its chapters, the YPP candidate argued strongly in favour of constitutional restructuring to restore Nigeria to true federalism.

Mr Moghalu previously served as a UN official for 17 years in nation-building, risk management and strategic planning roles in New York, Cambodia, Croatia, Tanzania and Switzerland before his appointment as Deputy Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014, and as professor of the Practice in International Business and Economic Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA from 2015 to 2017.