‘Stay where you are’, Shehu Sani cautions Ekweremadu against joining APC

A senator, Shehu Sani, has warned the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, against leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement while reacting to speculations that Mr Ekweremadu was considering defecting to the ruling party.

“Bro Ike,stay where you are jeje,I just dey commot,If you no hear,you go see,” he wrote on his official twitter page.

Mr Sani had on October 20, announced his exit from the ruling party. His decision came few days after the national body of the APC submitted the name of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s political adviser, Uba Sani, as the candidate for that senatorial district.

He joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after.

On the other hand, Mr Ekweremadu has denied reports he is considering leaving the PDP.

He took to his Facebook page to make clarification on his political future Wednesday morning.

“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this,” he wrote.

Other Nigerians on Twitter have since been replying to Mr Sani’s post. See some of the reactions below.

