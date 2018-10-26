‘Stay where you are’, Shehu Sani cautions Ekweremadu against joining APC

Related News

A senator, Shehu Sani, has warned the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, against leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement while reacting to speculations that Mr Ekweremadu was considering defecting to the ruling party.

“Bro Ike,stay where you are jeje,I just dey commot,If you no hear,you go see,” he wrote on his official twitter page.

Bro Ike,stay where you are jeje,I just dey commot,If you no hear,you go see. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 25, 2018

Mr Sani had on October 20, announced his exit from the ruling party. His decision came few days after the national body of the APC submitted the name of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s political adviser, Uba Sani, as the candidate for that senatorial district.

He joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after.

On the other hand, Mr Ekweremadu has denied reports he is considering leaving the PDP.

He took to his Facebook page to make clarification on his political future Wednesday morning.

“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this,” he wrote.

Other Nigerians on Twitter have since been replying to Mr Sani’s post. See some of the reactions below.

I actually thought this man was a good man who let his personal anger with Rufai get out of hand. Now I know that he is just a petty man with scarce honour. So all you really wanted was an automatic ticket. Is it by force to serve as a Senator? Oh! my bad N13.5M bad — Arinola A (@iyaboawokoya) October 25, 2018

Experience is the best teacher, Hope ike go hear… Saraki left apc

Dino left apc

Shehu Sani left apc

Atiku left apc — John Grace❤ (@JohnGra60799908) October 25, 2018

Shehu advising Ike Ekweremadu… Lmaoooooo APC don really show am pepper. 😆😆 — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) October 25, 2018

A word is enough for the Wise. The fire 🔥 everyone is battling to come out of, Mr Ike wants to jump into it. You are well qualified for vice president but in comparison to Mr Obi, you don't stand a chance. In fact, Obi is the best among the best from that part of the country. — Aluge Godwin Ighedosa (@aluge_godwin) October 25, 2018

Special adviser @ShehuSani , Baba u fall hands o as u let APC rubbish you. If Ike get ear make him hear. Wish you the best going ffwd Sir. — JSP (@Engr_Sambass) October 25, 2018

Bro Ike nwanne, please Fellaini's father has advised you to learn from history. — Martini® ⚓ 🇳🇬 (@MartinOkonkwo) October 25, 2018

Tell bro Ike that they do conduct direct primary here, no imposition of candidate, and the members always expecting accountability not legislooters. pic.twitter.com/sACSEHjC0r — Redefined blessed (@aksolab001) October 25, 2018

Automatic ticket like Saraki,Dino,Tambuwal etc is what you couldn't get.I can understand.Ambode ,Uba Sani and others didn't get it and they didn't turn nuisance on TwitterNG — Lanre Bam (@larucheebam) October 25, 2018

Personally, I don't see Ike leaving the PDP. He's just allowing his camp fly a kite to remind @OfficialPDPNig of the agreements made and about to be breached. This is the Atikuway and he's just warming up. More interesting times ahead. — Usman Umar (@ukayumar) October 26, 2018