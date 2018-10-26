Buhari hosts traders, pledges more infrastructure

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Abuja, reaffirmed that his administration will sustain the delivery of quality infrastructure across the country for investments and businesses to thrive.

Receiving representatives of trade associations from the 36 states and the FCT led by the national coordinator, Paul Ikonne, President Buhari pledged that he will continue to do his best to ensure that the country is safe and secure for everybody.

The president welcomed the group’s appreciation of government’s efforts in providing and improving critical infrastructure, especially roads and railways, to ensure ease in movement of goods and services.

‘‘These efforts are part of our campaign slogans on security, the economy and the fight against corruption; and on security, it is common-sense that unless the country is secured it cannot be governed.

‘‘The best people to comment on the achievements of this administration in terms of security are people who come from the North-east where they used to share their local governments with Boko Haram, get ambushed and dispossessed.

‘‘Today, we are all witnesses to the commendable efforts of government on security,’’ the president said.

President Buhari also took note of some major observations by the traders including illegal seizure of good by agents of governments, harmonisation of taxes and charges, and the need for timely completion of rail networks connecting ‘‘South to North, North to the East and East to the West.’’

In his remarks, Mr Ikonne praised the Buhari administration for instituting policies that are friendly and encouraging to traders, artisans and farmers.

He declared the association’s support for the fight against corruption, saying ‘‘Mr, President, we must applaud your courage to fight corruption which is restoring Nigeria’s reputation within and outside the country. This, indeed, is an outstanding achievement and we are proud of you.’’