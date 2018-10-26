2019: INEC publishes details of candidates

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday published the forms and particulars of political parties’ candidates submitted for 2019 general elections at its offices across the federation, for the purpose of claims and objections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Abuja the list were displayed outside the INEC Federal Capital Territory office.

NAN reports that the number of the presidential candidates could not be ascertained as the commission was still photocopying and pasting the forms and particulars in batches as at 8.20 p.m.

A senior officer of the commission said what the commission did was publication of forms and particulars for objection, and not lists of candidates.

The source said the list of the nominated candidates would be published by January 17, 2019 as stipulated by in elections timetable.

Another source said that the number of political parties that submitted forms for presidential election was more than 70.

The particulars of the presidential candidates already pasted included, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of his Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Also published was particulars of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of his running mate, Peter Obi.

Others include Obadiah Mailafia presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a professor, Tanimowo Nasiru, as running mate.

Also on the list was Donald Duke for the Social Democratic Party and Junaid Mohammad as running mate.

Also pasted was the particulars of 22 candidates for one FCT Senatorial District seat and 24

candidates for two FCT House of Representatives seats.

Those contesting for the Senate include Zaphaniah Jisalo, APC; Philip Aduda, PDP; Esther Audu, ADC; and Eric lbe, Social Democratic Party.

Those for the House of Representatives (AMAC-Bwari) are Lamorde Hallilu, APC; Micah Jiba, PDP; and Ene Idoko-Abel, ADC. (NAN)