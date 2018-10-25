AU chairperson commends Buhari’s anti-corruption effort

Related News

The chairperson of African Union, Moussa Faki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in championing anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Mr Faki stated this while speaking with reporters shortly after a closed door meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AU Chairperson is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria slated for between October 25 and 26.

Mr Faki said African leaders decided to appoint Mr Buhari as the champion of their crusade against corruption because of his administration’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

“They know that he is very committed and dedicated not only in Nigeria but in the whole of Africa and his style of leadership I am happy to work with him,” he said.

The chairperson also said one of the reasons for his visit was to discuss with Mr Buhari the issue of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA) which is yet to be signed by Nigeria.

Nigeria declined to sign the agreement in July as it was believed that it would expose industries and small businesses to external pressures and competitions, which could lead to closures and job losses.

“One the reasons for the visit is to discuss with the president on the African free trade that is yet to be signed by Nigeria.

“We have to realise that Nigeria is one of the important countries in Africa and Nigeria is committed to the development of the continent,’’ he said.

He said Nigeria needed to be involved in pushing the AfCTA agenda for the benefit of the whole continent.

Mr Onyeama in his remarks said the visit of the chairperson was significant because Africa is central in Nigerian foreign policy adding that AU is extremely important to the country.

He said the chairperson had good ideas of achieving various goals of the AU and Nigeria would support him to achieve them.

“There is a road map and he has a vision for Africa and its development. There is the 2063 agenda which is a road map that we hope will lead to peace and security on the continent,” he said.

According to him, there is also the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, and that of economic development of the continent.

“It is now a question of implementing these goals to achieve them and the desire of Africa. There is a reform process that the AU is involved in to meet its challenges and that is a very important process for all the members to be engaged in.

“We are supporting him, he has very clear vision, and clear idea of how to achieve these goals and Nigeria is a very integral part of that process,” he said.(NAN)