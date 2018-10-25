Buhari’s second term will ensure power returns to South-west in 2023 – Fashola

Related News

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, urged the people of South-west to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

The minister stated this at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, led three other ministers including Mr Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, to the town hall meeting.

Mr Fashola said besides the massive investments by the Buhari administration in infrastructure across the country and in South-west in particular, the South-west would benefit more politically by voting for Mr Buhari.

The minister, who spoke in Yoruba language and with a proverb said: “Did you know that power is rotating to the South-west after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

“Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist.

“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South-west in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”

On the performance of the administration, Mr Fashola said the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key throngs of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.

He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to showcase what the administration had done in three and half years.

Buttressing his words with another Yoruba proverb, the minister said: “If you are roasting corn for a blind man, you have to whistle for the blind man to know you are not eating the corn you are roasting for him.”

Mr Fashola disclosed that no fewer than 67 road projects were ongoing only in the South- west region of the country by the administration.

He said the road projects included 19 in Lagos State, 14 in Oyo State, 12 in Osun State, nine in Ogun and Ondo states respectively.