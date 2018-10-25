Mo Abudu, Anthony Joshua, John Boyega, Meghan Markle make UK 100 Black Powerlist

Related News

Four Nigerians including media mogul, Mo Abudu, boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor John Boyega joined Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex as new additions to the 2018 UK ‘100 Black Powerlist’.

The 12-year old list, which was unveiled on Tuesday, annually features UK’s top 100 people of Black or Caribbean heritage who use their positions to positively influence the love of others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list also features other black entertainers including actor Idris Elba; and actresses Thandie Newton and Naomie Harris.

The Powerlist is chosen from a list of nominees by a distinguished panel chaired by a former high court judge. The panel also includes a Queen’s Counsel and leading professionals in business and the arts.

The nominees are judged based on how influential they are among their immediate sphere of expertise and how far that influence reaches into the wider world.

Reacting to the honour, Ms Abudu said, “The Powerlist is the most authoritative recognition of black influence in the UK. Therefore, I am honoured and humbled to be included.

“It is nice to know that those of us who return home to make our contributions are not being overlooked.

“This publication is sent to schools and universities all over the UK. So I hope that my story can influence even one child to follow their dreams,” Ms Abudu said.

NAN reports that Ms Abudu was born in the UK and had a successful career in human resources management before she returned to Nigeria to begin, first a career in banking before veering into media entrepreneurship.

(NAN)