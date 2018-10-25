Shiites set for annual arbaeen trek

Related News

The Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has pledged to embark on its annual arbaeen trek from Kano State to Zaria, Kaduna State, on Thursday.

Arbaeen is a Shiite annual religious practice usually conducted on 20th Safar of Islamic calendar to mark the fortieth day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was killed on 10th Muharram.

In Iraq, the Shiites mark the day by trekking to the Mausoleum of Imam Hussein at Karbala, while In Nigeria, the adherents of the Islamic sect trek from different part of Northern Nigeria to the resident of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The chairman of the movement’s academic forum, Dauda Nalado, told journalists in Kano on Wednesday that all is set for the commencement of this year’s arbaeen symbolic trek from Kano to Zaria on Thursday.

He said although the Nigerian law allowed citizens to conduct rally or procession without seeking permission from police, the Islamic Movement has notified the Kano police command on their plan to embark on this year’s arbaeen trek.

Mr Nalado also said the Shiites are demanding justice on the atrocities allegedly committed on them during last year’s arbaeen trek in Kano metropolis, near zoo road round about, where four people lost their lives.

“You may recall that the current administration in Kano State has been illegally ordering the police command to attack the peaceful arbaeen trekkers without any provocation, for two consecutive years.

“On 14th November 2016, twenty-five people were killed 20 km into Kano-Zaria dual express way. Multitudes were injured and many were arrested. On 5th November, 2017, four people were killed in cold blood in Kano metropolis near zoo road round about, including my daughter, who was a level three student of faculty of Engineering, Bayero University, Kano.

“We still demand justice on the atrocities committed on us during previous occasions of the arbaeen symbolic trek by Governor Ganduje and commissioner of police, Rabiu Yusuf,” Mr Nalado said.

The Shiite scholar also attributed their current predicaments to the December, 2015 Zaria massacre carried out by Nigerian army, which led to arrest and detention of IMN leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife Zeenatuddeen and many others.

Over 300 IMN members were killed by soldiers in that massacre, while one soldier also died. Mr El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since then, is currently being prosecuted for his alleged roles in the violence.

Police spokesperson in Kano, Magaji Majia, neither picked PREMIUM TIMES call put to his number nor responded to the text message sent to him on police stand on this year’s arbaeen trek.