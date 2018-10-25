2019: Banky W, Falz, others lead #VoteYourFuture campaign

Related News

Nigerian celebrities, Banky W, Falz, Ebuka, Bisola and other personalities, stormed Abuja for the official launch of the #VoteYourFuture campaign, hosted by ONE.

The latter is a campaign and advocacy organisation.

The event held at Edmunds event centre, Wuse 2, Abuja on Saturday.

The organisers noted in a statement that the one-day youth summit was aimed at urging Nigerian youth to vote in the 2019 elections.

The Vote Your Future youth summit, which was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, included interactive sessions between presidential candidates and citizens.

In his speech to the attendees, Banky W stated that every country has the leadership that they deserve.

“We deserve what we have gotten in Nigeria because we have never been involved. Each of us must demand from the people going for office on the issues they will be focusing on,” he said.

While fielding questions from the audience, Falz charged Nigerians not to have to settle for two political parties as there are several political parties vying for the presidential seat.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, delivered a message, which was played at the event venue. In her address, she stated that she would make the citizens the centre of the vision for the nation if elected president.

Eunice Atuejide, a presidential candidate of the National Interest Party also granted a question and answer session.

Banky W, Falz, others lead #VoteYourFuture campaign Banky W, Falz, others lead #VoteYourFuture campaign

A Youth Declaration created by ONE’s Youth Champions was also launched at the youth summit. Ten Champions, representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, were selected to draft the Youth Declaration.

Attendees were asked to sign the declaration and other citizens as well as candidates from across Nigeria will be invited to sign the declaration.