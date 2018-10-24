PTAD explains status of 33% arrears to pensioners

Related News

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it commenced payment of the 33 per cent pension increase in October 2014 and ensured that all arrears for the year were paid.

PTAD in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the clarification became necessary following calls by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and Federal Universities Pensioners Association (FUPA) over nonpayment of balance of 33 per cent pension increase for 12 and 36 months respectively.

PTAD said the backlog of the 33 per cent pension arrears had been owed since 2010, adding that it was a fall out of the upward review of the minimum wage to N18,000.

According to PTAD, though the increment had been approved, it was not implemented immediately thus creating accumulated arrears of 42 months.

PTAD,however, explained that in 2016, backlog of the 33 per cent pension arrears for the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Prisons Pension Department was fully paid.

The Directorate also said 12 months pension arrears was paid to pensioners under the Civil Service, Police, Parastatals Pension Departments.

“In November 2017, the federal government through PTAD, further paid six months arrears across board to pensioners under Civil Service, Police and Parastatals Pension Departments.

“Recall that in August 24, 2018, the outstanding 33 per cent pension arrears for the Police Pension Department (PPD) was cleared. The summary of arrears from all the pension departments is as follows,” PTAD explained.

PTAD said Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) were owed 42 months, 33 per cent arrears, adding that 30 months had been paid while 12 months was outstanding.

For Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Police Pension Department (PPD), PTAD said 42 months was owed the pensioners, adding that it had also paid the 42 months owed the pensioners.

It further said pensioners under the Pararstatals Pension Department (PaPD) were initially owed 54 months, 18 months was paid while 36 months was outstanding

PTAD noted that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed was committed to ensuring that all pension backlogs were cleared .

It said the minister was working with the directorate and relevant government agencies to clear the backlog of outstanding pension arrears .

PTAD said it was important for pensioners to note that Federal Government had regularly made monthly pension payments to all retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) on PTADs’ payroll. (NAN)