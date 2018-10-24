What the weather would look like on Thursday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Jalingo and Mambila, Plateau.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Lafia, Makurdi and Lokoja, and partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the rest parts in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 16 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 39 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning over the South-West coast and inland with scattered thunderstorms over the South-East inland and coast.

“Afternoon and evening thunderstorms/moderate rainfall are likely over the entire region day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions in good visibility are most likely over the Northern region, with chances of thunderstorms over the Southern parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)