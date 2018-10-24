APC deputy spokesperson speaks on allegation he’s against Oshiomhole

Related News

Yekini Nabena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has refuted media reports that he is opposed to the leadership style of Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s National Chairman.

Mr Nabena in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the report which was ascribed to him in the news publication was completely false.

“My attention has been drawn to a comment credited to me in one of the national newspapers on the Adams Oshiomhole national leadership of our great party, and the party’s current state of affairs.

“As a former acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, I know for a fact and good authority that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are strongly in support of the National Chairman,”he said.

Mr Nabena added that the NWC and the NEC were also in support of the progressive reforms Mr Oshiomhole had championed in the party.

This, he noted, was to ensure the inclusion and direct participation of all party members in its affairs.

While noting that there were grievances in the aftermath of the party’s recently conducted primaries, Mr Nabena assured that amicable solutions were already being sought to settle such grievances.

(NAN)