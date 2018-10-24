Buhari approves National Cemetery as Justice Kutigi’s final resting place

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, late Idris Kutigi, hailing his contributions to the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence.

The president, while also honouring the late CJN by authorising his burial at the National Cemetery, Abuja, said the nation will not forget the hard work and dedication of the eminent jurist.

The National Cemetery is reserved for the nation’s fallen heroes and it requires discretionary approval of a sitting president for a citizen to be given a final resting place on its grounds.

President Buhari had sent a government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to represent him at the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja and thereafter, the burial at the National Cemetery.

Other members of the presidential delegation were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The government delegation had also paid a condolence visit to the widow and other family members of Justice Kutigi at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.