Buhari approves National Cemetery as Justice Kutigi’s final resting place

Idris Kutigi, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria
Idris Kutigi, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria. [PHOTO CREDIT: Leadership Newspaper]

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, late Idris Kutigi, hailing his contributions to the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence.

The president, while also honouring the late CJN by authorising his burial at the National Cemetery, Abuja, said the nation will not forget the hard work and dedication of the eminent jurist.

The National Cemetery is reserved for the nation’s fallen heroes and it requires discretionary approval of a sitting president for a citizen to be given a final resting place on its grounds.

President Buhari had sent a government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to represent him at the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja and thereafter, the burial at the National Cemetery.

Other members of the presidential delegation were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The government delegation had also paid a condolence visit to the widow and other family members of Justice Kutigi at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.