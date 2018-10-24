DPR to limit petrol supply to border areas

Related News

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Adamawa on Wednesday said it would limit supply of petroleum products to border areas to control the illegal exportation of products.

Ibrahim Chiroma, the Controller of Field Operations of DPR in Adamawa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

Mr Chiroma said that smuggling of petroleum products outside the country was a major challenge to adequate distribution of the products in the area.

The controller, who recently assumed duty in the state, said that the issue of under dispensing of petrol by marketers would also be stopped.

According to him, measures will be stepped up to enforce the pump price to the letter.

Mr Chiroma said that no defaulter would elude stringent sanctions for both diversion of products and under dispensing of products.

He said that the department would collaborate with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to avert supply shortage of petrol during and after the coming Christmas.

He advised black market operators to find alternative businesses, adding that it would no longer be business as usual for them.

“I am just taking over the office and yet to get familiar with the operations here, so I cannot comment on strategies that will be deployed to tackle those challenges.

“What is common in areas like this is diversion and illegal exportation of products to neighbouring countries.

“The best solution to such challenge is to limit supply of petroleum products to border areas.

“By doing so, it will control supply and distribution of the products towards sufficient domestic consumption.

“Our laws are unambiguous and I will not hesitate to sanction erring marketers, especially for diversion and under dispensing at the pump.

“I am also advising black marketers not to even attempt to venture into the business as we are ready to carryout enforcement to the letter,’ Mr Chiroma said.

(NAN)