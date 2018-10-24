Alleged Corruption: Metuh continues testimony

Related News

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, continued his testimony on Tuesday after an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court refused an application by the defence team, for adjournment.

Having exhausted his list of defence witnesses, Mr Metuh began his personal testimony before the court, in July.

The personal testimony of the accused, also known as “evidence in chief”, was however suspended till October, following the annual vacation of judges this year.

At the continuation of the trial on Monday, Mr Metuh’s presentation of evidence could not continue because of prolonged debates by counsel, who argued over the absence of another defence lawyer, Tochukwu Onwubufor.

Following the refusal of the court to adjourn the matter, however, Mr Metuh continued with his testimony from his sitting position, outside the witness box on Tuesday.

Clad in a light-coloured native attire, with his walking stick placed behind his seat, Mr Metuh took the microphone and narrated his journey into politics as a young Nigerian.

In a rather long tale about his political and economic development, Mr Metuh informed the court about how advice he received from the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, helped in his political career.

Mr Metuh who spoke at length about his resolve not to rely on politics for survival, however did not reach the point of talking about his instant allegation before the end of Tuesday’s trial.

Following a request by Mr Metuh’s lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, for permission to catch a scheduled flight, the court adjourned the matter, till Wednesday for continuation of trial.

Mr Metuh is facing trial on alleged diversion of N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

He was accused alongside his company, Dextra investment.