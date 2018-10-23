Detractors trying to cause disaffection between me, Buhari – Amosun

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has restated that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remains strong and unimpeachable in spite of the desperation of the political opponents to orchestrate disaffection between them through propaganda.

In a press statement personally signed by the governor, Mr Amosun vehemently denied the allegations against Mr Buhari, which were attributed to his person, describing them as lies from the pit of hell.

According to Amosun, “The ultimate aim of the purveyors of these unconscionable falsehoods is to drive a wedge between me and the President and tarnish my hard-earned reputation. This hatchet job will not work as Mr President is discerning enough to know the source(s) of the pack of concocted lies.”

Mr Amosun emphasised that “the relationship between President Buhari and myself transcends partisan politics. Senator Amosun holds President Buhari in the highest esteem and nothing will change that.

“The target of this grand campaign of calumny is actually our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state categorically that the people trying to cause disaffection between those of us loyal and committed to Mr. President and the success of APC, are plotting to strip Mr. President bare, so that their grand design to achieve unfettered domination of the party would be achieved,” the statement concluded.