Police nab two for allegedly possessing fake $800,000 notes

Police in Lokoja on Tuesday said two suspects had been arrested for allegedly being in possession of fake 800, 000-dollar notes.

Kogi Police Command Spokesman, Aya Williams, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a statement in Lokoja that the suspects, Sofianu Seidu and Aliu Ismaila, were arrested in their hideout along Lokoja-Abuja highway on October 10.

According to him, the suspects have confessed that their intention was to use the fake dollars to dupe unsuspecting citizens.

Mr Aya listed assorted telephone handsets and one machete as other items recovered from the suspects.

He also said one Mohammed Bello had been arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the suspect was arrested based on credible information at a Fulani camp at Ebiya, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Aya said other members of Bello’s group escaped, adding that one serviceable SMG Rifle, 60 rounds of live ammunition and one machete were recovered from the camp.

According to him, the suspect and his fleeing colleagues were terrorizing innocent citizens along Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta road for months before the police swooped on them.

Mr Aya said the nabbed suspects would be arraigned soon, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing ones.

(NAN)