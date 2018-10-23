Security operatives nab three gunmen in bank premises

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

Security operatives on Tuesday nabbed three gunmen at the premises of a new generation bank in Amarata, a suburb of the Bayelsa capital, Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened in the early hours of the day at the bank’s branch located in Amarata, in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

A source who preferred anonymity told NAN that one of the gunmen was sighted by the bank’s manager who was watching through the Close Circuit Television, (CCTV), in his office.

Suspicious, he immediately alerted the security agents at the bank who swung into action immediately.

They took the suspect to a corner of the bank for interrogation which led to the discovery of a pistol in his pocket.

The suspect revealed upon further interrogation that there were two other members of his gang outside the bank premises, allegedly waiting to rob one of the bank’s customers.

The suspects were also immediately arrested, with one pistol each in their pockets and they were handed over to the police.

When contacted, the Bayelsa Police Command spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.