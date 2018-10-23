Security operatives nab three gunmen in bank premises

Related News

Security operatives on Tuesday nabbed three gunmen at the premises of a new generation bank in Amarata, a suburb of the Bayelsa capital, Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened in the early hours of the day at the bank’s branch located in Amarata, in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

A source who preferred anonymity told NAN that one of the gunmen was sighted by the bank’s manager who was watching through the Close Circuit Television, (CCTV), in his office.

Suspicious, he immediately alerted the security agents at the bank who swung into action immediately.

They took the suspect to a corner of the bank for interrogation which led to the discovery of a pistol in his pocket.

The suspect revealed upon further interrogation that there were two other members of his gang outside the bank premises, allegedly waiting to rob one of the bank’s customers.

The suspects were also immediately arrested, with one pistol each in their pockets and they were handed over to the police.

When contacted, the Bayelsa Police Command spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident.

(NAN)