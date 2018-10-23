FG to make tourism veritable earner for Nigeria – Buhari

Related News

The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged to make tourism a veritable earner for the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge at the launching of the Heritage Bikers Tour of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari, who was represented by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said the effort would support sustainable development going on to uplift the nation.

“LAMA Bikers, though citizens of different nations of the world including Brazil, Mexico, USA, Puerto Rico, South Africa, but are joined together by a common desire to promote heritage and tourism in nations that welcome them.

“Nigeria has welcomed them in line with our ambition to make tourism a veritable income earner for this nation.

“I am very pleased at this laudable initiative birthed by the National Commission of Museums and Monuments of Nigeria (NCMM),” the president said.

The president said the tour would take local and international biking group, led by LAMA Bikers, to museums, monuments and heritage sites in 11 states of the federation.

According to Mr Buhari, tourism sites in the 11 states are under the auspices of the NCMM.

In his vote of thanks, Acting Director-General, NCMM, Abdulkerim Kadiri, expressed gratitude to the president for his clear vision for placing the generation of revenue through tourism among the six-point agenda of his administration.

He applauded the minister for his keen interest in the project and effort to promote tourism in Nigeria using national cultural heritage.

“Today, we are living witnesses to the renaissance that he has for long championed,” he said.

He thanked the First Entertainment Company, Lumazio Production and Entertainment, Jordan FM, Federal Inland Revenue Services, all parastatals present, including all media houses that are supporting the laudable event.