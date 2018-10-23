2019: Donald Duke picks Junaid Mohammed as running mate

Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke
Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has picked Junaid Mohammed as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Duke, a former Cross River state governor, disclosed this in on his twitter handle @Donald_Duke, describing Mr Mohammed as a well-known academic scholar with a political ”firebrand” background.

”The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Donald Duke, in consultation with the Party have chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the Presidential election 2019.” Mr Duke said in his tweet.

”He was born in Dala, Kano city, on April 12 1950. He trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976 with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.

”Dr Junaid Mohammed is a well known academic and on the political scene as a political warhorse/ firebrand. He has served in several capacities at both the federal and state levels; including the House of Representatives 1979- 1984.

”Dr Mohammed was a founding member of the PRP in 1976 under the leadership of the late Mallam Aminu Kano and was until his nomination the SDP National Deputy Chairman for the North-West.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.