2019: Donald Duke picks Junaid Mohammed as running mate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has picked Junaid Mohammed as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Duke, a former Cross River state governor, disclosed this in on his twitter handle @Donald_Duke, describing Mr Mohammed as a well-known academic scholar with a political ”firebrand” background.

”The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Donald Duke, in consultation with the Party have chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the Presidential election 2019.” Mr Duke said in his tweet.

”He was born in Dala, Kano city, on April 12 1950. He trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976 with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.

”Dr Junaid Mohammed is a well known academic and on the political scene as a political warhorse/ firebrand. He has served in several capacities at both the federal and state levels; including the House of Representatives 1979- 1984.

”Dr Mohammed was a founding member of the PRP in 1976 under the leadership of the late Mallam Aminu Kano and was until his nomination the SDP National Deputy Chairman for the North-West.