Edo NSCDC intercepts 45,000 litres of illegally-refined petroleum product

FILE PHOTO of Jerry cans of fuel
FILE PHOTO of Jerry cans of fuel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, has intercepted a truck laden with 45,000 litres of suspected illegally-refined petroleum products.

Makinde Ayinla, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Mr Ayinla said that the truck was intercepted at Aduwawa area on Benin/Auchi road.

He told NAN that the truck, which was laden with suspected illegally-refined diesel was loaded in Delta and heading to Abuja.

The NSCDC boss said the driver of the truck had been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

Mr Ayinla said that the command would continue to discharge its duties and ensure that the nation’s economic saboteurs desist from their unpatriotic trade.

The commandant advised petroleum marketers to shun acts inimical to the economic emancipation of the country and ensure that they got their products from the legal refineries.

He said this was imperative as any marketer that patronised illegal refinery would eventually suffer a loss as such products, if intercepted, would be destroyed.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.