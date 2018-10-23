Police arrest suspect for allegedly raping underaged in Ogun

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police have arrested Abiodun Ojo, a resident of Magbara village, Ogun State, for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

Mr Ojo, 38-year-old, reportedly raped the victim (name withheld) in a bush in Magbara village, along Idiroko Road on Sunday.

A resident, Kazeem Ashaolu, told PREMIUM TIMES the accused lives in the same house with the victim’s parents.

“The man lives in the same house with the girl’s parents. So, not that he just picked the girl to the bush. He deceived her under the pretence of sending her on errand.”

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “the girl’s cries caught the attention of ‘vigilantes’ around who traced the place and captured him.”

This newspaper learnt that before the arrival of officers from Idiroko Police Station, Mr Ojo had been brutalised by an angry mob.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

“This is for investigation and to prosecute him (suspect) accordingly,” the spokesman said.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.