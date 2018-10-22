College old students to protest rape to death of 13-year-old

Related News

The Federal Government Girls College, Gboko, Old Students’ Association is set to stage a protest over the death of a 13-year-old girl following alleged rape by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Before her death last Wednesday at Benue State Teaching Hospital, the victim was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the Federal Government College, Gboko, Benue State.

The girl, a cousin of the lecturer’s wife, was allegedly raped by the suspects for three years while she lived with them.

While Mr. Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison custody, his son fled.

Following the death of the girl, the old students association of the school announced they will hold a protest march in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday to the National Human Right Commission, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and police headquarters to demand justice.

“The autopsy report revealed that the young lady died from severe health complications, including the dreaded Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF); which arose from a six-year series of vaginal and sodomic abuse from members of her extended family,” the group said.

“This is an outrage to FGGC Gboko, all female children, all women, Benue State, Nigeria and indeed the World. The advent of social media has brought to the fore the raging menace of child abuse and rape within our homes, communities, and nations. It is time that social media is also used to stop this menace.

“As a body, we demand that the perpetrators, indeed murderers, be called to justice and severely punished. Messrs Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja should be arrested for homicide and charged with first degree murder.

“They should be made to feel the full wrath of Lady Justice. They should bear the brunt of the law in quantum measures. It was not enough for them to hurt young (***Ochanya***) from age eight; they had to repeat the barbaric sessions within a 6-year period.

“We can only describe such tendencies as animalistic, with special apologies to animals. As such, they deserve jungle justice. No mercy. This is our demand. No mercy. No plea bargains. Swift justice”, the old students association said in a statement.