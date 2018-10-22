AIB releases final reports on Bristow Helicopter crash, others

Related News

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released four Final Accident and Serious Incident Reports which occurred between July 2004 and August 2015 in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reports which included seven safety recommendations were released by the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, at a news briefing on Monday in Lagos.

The reports included the accident involving Bristow Helicopters (Nigeria) Ltd.; Sikorsky S-76C+ Helicopters with the registration number 5N-BGD, which occurred on Aug. 12, 2015 at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

It also included the accident report on Pan African Airlines Nigeria Ltd. Bell 412 EP Helicopter with the registration number 5N-BDZ, which crashed near SEDCO Energy Platform on July 26, 2004, a few minutes after takeoff.

It also released reports on two serious incidents involving an Emirates Boeing 777-200 Aircraft with registration number A6-EWD which occurred on July 6, 2015.

Also released was the report in respect of Aero Contractors Nigeria Ltd. B737-42C Aircraft with registration number 5N-BOB that occurred on July 21, 2015.

He noted that some of the accidents and serious incidents would have been averted if parties involved had adhered to safety policies in the industry.

Mr Olateru said the Bristow Helicopter, which crashed into the Lagoon had six fatalities including the two pilots, while six others onboard sustained serious injuries.

He explained that the helicopter experienced sudden un-commanded pitch up, yaw and rolled for about 12 seconds until it impacted water at about 15:31 hours.

According to him, the pilots were neither able to make any form of distress call to Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), SEDCO Express Rig nor communicate with the passengers before impact.

“Rescue operation was swift, prompts and carried out by local fishermen who were in the area.

“There were six fatalities, including two crew members and six seriously injured passengers.

“The crew members were recovered the following day. The helicopter was destroyed, but there was no post-impact fire,” he said.

Mr Olateru disclosed that the aircraft manufacturer, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, had complied with the AIB’s recommendation to redesign the affected control pushrod assembly which was the main causal factor of the incident.

He noted that the purpose of accident investigation was not to apportion blame or liability, but to prevent future recurrence of such incidents.

The AIB commissioner said his administration had been able to release a total of 21 final reports since January 2017 which makes up 52.5 per cent of AIB’s total of final reports released since its creation in 2007.

He said the bureau currently had 23 outstanding reports, adding that it was working vigorously to clear the backlog as soon as possible.

(NAN)