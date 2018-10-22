IGP speaks on alleged rejection of AIGs’ promotion

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has denied rejecting the recent promotion of three Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the promotion of three AIGs on Wednesday.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, an acting deputy commissioner of police, on Monday in Abuja, said contrary to media reports, there was no tension in the police force.

“The force wishes to categorically reject the story as untrue and unfounded.

“There is no tension in the Police and the Inspector-General of Police did not reject DIGs promotion as alleged,” he said.

Mr Moshood said the IGP had promptly approved the postings of the newly promoted DIGs and AIGs to their duty posts via internal signals.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard and the report.

(NAN)