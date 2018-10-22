Air Force redeploys 2 AOCs, 27 other senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has redeployed two Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and 27 other senior officers as part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Ibikunle Daramola, an air commodore and NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Daramola listed the newly appointed AOCs to include AVM Mohammed Suleiman, who is now the AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna, and Idi Amin, an air vice marshal, who has been moved to Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu as AOC.

Also redeployed are Dayo Adeluoye, an air vice marchal, as Director of Strategy, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Olusoji Awomodu, an air vice marshal, who is now the Director of Evaluation, DHQ and Tunde Awoyoola as Director of Operations DHQ.

The statement also said that Ismaila Kaita, an air vice marshal and the erstwhile AOC GTC, has now been appointed as the Deputy Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), while, Mohammed Idris, an air vice marshal, who was the immediate past AOC ATC, is now the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency.

It further said that Charles Ohwo is now the Director of Operations, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF).

“Also redeployed are Air Commodore Christopher Egwoba, who is now Director of Evaluation, HQ NAF; Air Commodore Amos Bulus, as Director of Information Technology, HQ NAF; while Group Capt. Francis Edosa as Commander 307 Executive Airlift Group, Abuja,” he said.

Also redeployed the statement said were Abiodun Oyekunle, a group captain, as Acting Managing Director NAF Housing Construction Company; Haliru Badamasi, a group captain as Director of Works, HQ NAF and Dooyum Laha, wing commander as Commander 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

