60 varsities register for WAUG games

Sixty universities have so far registered for the 14th West Africa University Games (WAUG), slated for the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), an official has said.

Reginald Ogali, a professor and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the games, told journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt that 85 universities were being expected at the event scheduled for between October 31 and November 12.

Mr Ogali said participants at the games would compete in 15 different events.

“The events are athletics, swimming, judo, tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash and chess.

“Others are football, javelin, volleyball, handball, basketball, Hockey and cricket.

“Hockey is the only event that would hold at the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt.

“Participants are expected to arrive on Oct.31 for the opening ceremony billed for Nov. 3 at the Sports Centre, University Park,” he said.

Mr Ogali said the committee would use the games to showcase the trademark hospitality of the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, Ndowa Lale, Vice Chancellor, UNIPORT, said the event was to promote friendship, cross-cultural exchange, regional integration and intellectual exchange among scholars and students in West Africa.

“Athletes are bound by oat to compete fairly, honestly, transparently and without resorting to unorthodox means of obtaining victory.

“It will be a big disgrace if any athlete becomes a drug cheat just to secure a tainted victory that will certainly defeat the true spirit of the games,” Mr Lale a professor, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that team UNIPORT is WAUG’s defending champion having won the games at the last three editions in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria.

(NAN)