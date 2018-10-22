How ex-Chief Justice Kutigi impacted my life — Ex-AGF Adoke

Related News

Bello Adoke, a former Nigeria’s attorney general, has extolled the virtues of deceased former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Legbo Kutigi.

Mr Kutigi, CJN from January 2007 to December 2009, was announced dead in London by his family on Sunday.

He was 78.

Tributes have poured in from all classes and corners of Nigeria since the announcement, which he family said came following a protracted illness.

In a short but glowing tribute he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Adoke said he was particularly troubled by the news, especially as it reminds him of all the ways he had been greatly impacted by the late eminent jurist.

“His demise is a personal loss. He touched my life in a most phenomenal way. He was always willing to assist and offer advice to those who flocked around him.

“He, it was, that encouraged me alongside Justices Ejiwunmi, Acholonu and Katsina-Alu to take Silk in 2006 and appointed me to the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

“I recall with nostalgia the very able manner he presided over the meetings of the LPPC. Apart from democratized the process, he encouraged robust consideration of applicants for the Rank in line with set rules thereby ensuring fairness and transparency in the appointment of Senior Advocates of Nigeria,” Mr Adoke said.

The former top Nigerian law officer said the family of Mr Kutigi and Nigerians in general should accept solace in the distinguished life he lived.

“The Nigerian Judiciary has indeed lost yet another cerebral jurist and shining star.

“He was an accomplished administrator and consensus builder who brought his immense wealth of experience to bear on his service to the country in various capacities he was called upon to serve,” Mr Adoke said.