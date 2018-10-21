What weather would look like across Nigeria Monday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central cities with localised thunderstorms over Jalingo and Manbila.

It added that localised thundery showers are expected over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy during the morning hours except Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket where localised thunderstorms are expected.

“Later in the day, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities are expected over some parts of the country in the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)