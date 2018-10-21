Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku expected at Jonathan’s book launch

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are among the dignitaries expected to attend a ceremony in Abuja next month, where former President Goodluck Jonathan will be formally unveiling his new book.

The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’ is scheduled to be launched on November 20, which, coincidentally, is Mr Jonathan’s birthday.

Mr Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Mr Obasanjo, the chairman of the event while Mr Abubakar has been invited as special guest.

Other dignataries that will be performing key roles at the event are the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Belgore, who has been pencilled down as the book reviewer; Theophilus Danjuma, who will play the role of chief book presenter and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, the chief host.

Many African heads of state, former leaders and numerous international personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian President, John Mahama.

A sample of the invitation letter signed by the Chairman of the Book Presentation Committee, Bashir Yuguda, said the book “gives some insight into the 2015 presidential election and also a reflection on some key decisions by His Excellency, the former President while in Office.”