Speak well of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has urged Nigerians to speak well of the country.

She made the call during the 2018 Episcopal Harvest of the Anglican Communion at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Saturday.

Mrs. Buhari, who was honoured with Deborah Award, was represented by Grace Chamah, wife of the former military Governor of Katsina and Kebbi states.

Mrs. Buhari observed that “there is power in the spoken word, the power of life and death, Nigerians should therefore make positive declarations about their country.” She enjoined them to pray for the nation’s leaders, to enable them make the right decisions for the betterment of our country.

“As prayers heal the land, so do bad declarations bring hardship” she said, imploring Nigerians to embrace peace so that stability and prosperity will prevail.

She thanked the Diocese for recognising her with the award, saying as a mother of the nation, she has a duty to impart her humanity on those that are less fortunate with her humanitarian activities.

Speaking earlier, the Right Rev. Moses Bukpe Tabwaye, Bishop of the Gwagwalada Diocese and host of the event, said Mrs. Buhari has impacted in many areas that affect the less privileged, especially women and children and that her hands of mercy have reached all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. He urged her to continue the good work she is doing.

Congregation at the 2018 Episcopal Harvest of the Anglican Communion at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He commended Mrs. Buhari and hoped other well-meaning Nigerians will take a cue from her.

Deborah Award is named after the prophetess Deborah, who is noted for her courage, wisdom and leadership.